Vlade Divac: Kings ‘Not Desperate’ To Make the Playoffs This Season

by December 27, 2018
While the Kings are aiming to make the playoffs, general manager Vlade Divac says the front office won’t make desperate moves to make the postseason.

In an interview with The Athletic’s Sam Amick, Divac said preserving the team’s bright future is more important than a short-term playoff push.

Is this a playoff team?

Divac: “Uh… right now, yeah. If you look at the standings, we’re in the playoffs. But are we desperate to do it? No, we’re not. Do we want to be there? Yeah. Are we going to push? Yeah. The players are playing for it. We are supporting it. If I have to do something to help them, yeah I will do it. But not just from desperation and to sacrifice everything that we’ve built.

“They made a huge step. I didn’t come here three or four years ago to make the playoffs. I came here to do some unfinished business, to build a championship team.”

 
