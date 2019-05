Warriors 118, Rockets 113 (Golden State wins 4-2)

The Warriors closed out the Rockets in Game 6 to clinch their fifth straight Western Conference Finals appearance. A late-game push led by Stephen Curry (33 points) and Klay Thompson (27 points) helped the Warriors in a gritty road win.

James Harden led his team with 35 points in the final game of the season. We’ll wait to see if he caps his season with an MVP award.