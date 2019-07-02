The Golden State Warriors continue to fill out their roster. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Glenn Robinson III has agreed to a two-year deal with the 2018 NBA champions.

Glenn Robinson III played sparingly during his lone season with the Detroit Pistons and had his team option declined last month. With the Warriors he’ll have a player option in 2021-22.

Prior to his lone season in Detroit, Robinson had started to establish himself as a solid 3-and-D rotation piece for the Indiana Pacers. He has, however, struggled to remain healthy over the course of his five year career.