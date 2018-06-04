Warriors GM: Klay Thompson Almost Talked Ankle Injury Out of Existence

by June 04, 2018
Warriors GM Bob Myers says Klay Thompson has a way of practically talking his injuries out of existence.

Despite walking with a noticeable limp at practice on Saturday, Klay suited up for Game 2 on Sunday and dropped 20 points on 8-13 FG in Golden State’s 103-122 win.

While guesting on KNBR 680 on Monday, Myers said that Thompson kept talking to himself, saying, ‘I’m playing, I’m playing. I’m not missing a game. I’m not sitting out” (starting at 5:06):

“In his mind, it’s almost like he doesn’t allow himself the option of not playing.

“Because the whole time he keeps saying to himself, over and over again out loud, he goes, ‘I’m playing, I’m playing. I’m not missing a game. I’m not sitting out, I’m not sitting out.’ And he’s just talking to himself.

“It’s almost like he talks the injury out of existence. It’s unbelievable.”

