Warriors GM Bob Myers: Not Inconceivable That Stephen Curry Plays In Game 1

Bad news, Pelicans’ fans.

According to Warriors general manager Bob Myers, Stephen Curry is close to returning and it’s not inconceivable that he plays in Game 1 against New Orleans on Saturday, via 95.7 The Game:

Bob Myers on if it’s possible Stephen Curry could play in Game 1 on Saturday via Papa & @BontaHill: “He’s getting close. So, conceivable? I don’t want to put a percentage on it because I don’t know, but I’m not saying inconceivable.” pic.twitter.com/rJ5uonCJBw — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 25, 2018

Curry has been out over a month with a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee. He has been targeting the second round for a comeback, but head coach Steve Kerr told reporters on Monday that the two-time MVP is “not going to play anytime soon.”

Golden State beat San Antonio 3-1 in their opening round series, while the No. 6 seeded Pelicans swept the No. 3 Blazers.

