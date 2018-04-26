Warriors GM Bob Myers: Not Inconceivable That Stephen Curry Plays In Game 1

by April 26, 2018
1,573

Bad news, Pelicans’ fans.

According to Warriors general manager Bob Myers, Stephen Curry is close to returning and it’s not inconceivable that he plays in Game 1 against New Orleans on Saturday, via 95.7 The Game:

Curry has been out over a month with a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee. He has been targeting the second round for a comeback, but head coach Steve Kerr told reporters on Monday that the two-time MVP is “not going to play anytime soon.”

Golden State beat San Antonio 3-1 in their opening round series, while the No. 6 seeded Pelicans swept the No. 3 Blazers.

