Warriors Owner Joe Lacob: ‘I Want Draymond Green to Be Here Forever’

Draymond Green shook off early-season struggles, and is now playing his best basketball at just the right time for Golden State.

Green, 29, got his body back in shape, and turned into the two-way monster we’ve all grown accustomed to.

“I want Draymond Green to be here forever.” — Joe Lacob



Many left him for dead months ago, but the game of Draymond Green has resurrected. https://t.co/zHrIObcsRE pic.twitter.com/5LqbDzKUO0 — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) May 1, 2019

Warriors ownership, as Joe Lacob puts it, wants to hang on to Draymond “forever.”

Per The Athletic:

“He’s Draymond Green,” Lacob said. “I wasn’t worried. I want Draymond Green to be here forever. He’s as Warrior as they come.” In two games against Houston, Green is averaging 14.5 points on 68.4 percent shooting. In a series full of offensive mutants, it’s Green who has emerged as the backbreaker. He’s applying constant pressure on the joints of the Rockets defense, buckling their game plans. Once again, the Warriors are banking on Green. A couple months ago, that looked to be a precarious position. Now, it’s a huge reason they’re up 2-0 on the Rockets. “I feel great out there,” said Green, who is eligible for a contract extension this offseason. “I think it’s showing in my play. But it’s a long road for what we want to do. … Health plays a big part in that. It feels good to be healthy. I haven’t been healthy in a while. It feels good to step out there and not have an ache. … Feels good to go out there and be healthy and play the game I love with my body feeling good.”

