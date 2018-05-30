Warriors Owner Joe Lacob ‘Sort of Tired of Cleveland’

Count Joe Lacob among those sick and tired of watching Cleveland and Golden State do battle for the NBA championship.
The Warriors’ owner says it will be “an immense challenge” to take on LeBron James and the Cavs for the fourth consecutive year.
Chatted with Joe Lacob briefly postgame on his nerves during these West Finals and Warriors-Cavaliers, Round 4. Lacob: "Sort of tired of Cleveland." pic.twitter.com/FpvZi6UyoG
— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 29, 2018
“Sort of tired of Cleveland, to be honest,” Lacob said following Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.
“But having said that, LeBron James is an immense challenge, an incredible player. It’ll be fun.”
Stephen Curry, for his part, is relishing Round 4 of this epic battle.
Per the AP:
“You’ve got to appreciate the moment,” Warriors guard Stephen Curry said. “Somebody asked, ‘Four years in a row getting to the finals, do you appreciate it?’ Yes.”
There wasn’t a lot of similarity in Cleveland’s and Golden State’s seasons, but their last few days have been mirror images of one another — both teams had to win Game 6s at home to fend off elimination, then had to go on the road and prevail in Game 7s to win their respective conference finals.
“One of the most challenging seasons I’ve had,” said James, who may be playing the best basketball of his life right now at the end of his 15th season.