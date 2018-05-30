Warriors Owner Joe Lacob ‘Sort of Tired of Cleveland’

by May 30, 2018
910

Count Joe Lacob among those sick and tired of watching Cleveland and Golden State do battle for the NBA championship.

The Warriors’ owner says it will be “an immense challenge” to take on LeBron James and the Cavs for the fourth consecutive year.

“Sort of tired of Cleveland, to be honest,” Lacob said following Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.

“But having said that, LeBron James is an immense challenge, an incredible player. It’ll be fun.”

Stephen Curry, for his part, is relishing Round 4 of this epic battle.

Per the AP:

“You’ve got to appreciate the moment,” Warriors guard Stephen Curry said. “Somebody asked, ‘Four years in a row getting to the finals, do you appreciate it?’ Yes.”

There wasn’t a lot of similarity in Cleveland’s and Golden State’s seasons, but their last few days have been mirror images of one another — both teams had to win Game 6s at home to fend off elimination, then had to go on the road and prevail in Game 7s to win their respective conference finals.

“One of the most challenging seasons I’ve had,” said James, who may be playing the best basketball of his life right now at the end of his 15th season.

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Tyronn Lue: Don’t Count Out the Cavs in NBA Finals

2 hours ago
346
cavs warriors finals ticket price
NBA

Cavs-Warriors Finals: Lowest Get-In Ticket Price in 4 Years

18 hours ago
1,583
NBA

The Cavs Coaching Staff Listens To ‘Dreams & Nightmares’ Before Every Game 🔥

19 hours ago
1,148
NBA

Ty Lue: ‘Not Sure’ If Kevin Love Will Be Available For Game 1 Of NBA Finals

21 hours ago
1,045
NBA

Kevin Durant Says LeBron James Is Playing ‘Next-Level Basketball’ 👑

22 hours ago
2,998
NBA

Game 7 Of 2018 ECF Matches Highest-Rated NBA Game Ever On ESPN

23 hours ago
741
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Warriors Owner Joe Lacob ‘Sort of Tired of Cleveland’

1 hour ago
910

Joel Embiid Doesn’t Think Bryan Colangelo Has Burner Twitter Accounts

2 hours ago
454

Tyronn Lue: Don’t Count Out the Cavs in NBA Finals

2 hours ago
346

Sixers, Brett Brown Agree to Three-Year Extension

3 hours ago
127

Report: Bryan Colangelo Has Burner Accounts Ripping Joel Embiid, Others 😳

9 hours ago
2,685