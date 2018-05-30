Warriors Owner Joe Lacob ‘Sort of Tired of Cleveland’

Count Joe Lacob among those sick and tired of watching Cleveland and Golden State do battle for the NBA championship.

The Warriors’ owner says it will be “an immense challenge” to take on LeBron James and the Cavs for the fourth consecutive year.

Chatted with Joe Lacob briefly postgame on his nerves during these West Finals and Warriors-Cavaliers, Round 4. Lacob: "Sort of tired of Cleveland." pic.twitter.com/FpvZi6UyoG — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 29, 2018

“Sort of tired of Cleveland, to be honest,” Lacob said following Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals. “But having said that, LeBron James is an immense challenge, an incredible player. It’ll be fun.”

Stephen Curry, for his part, is relishing Round 4 of this epic battle.

