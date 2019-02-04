Warriors Owner: ‘Nobody’s Going to Outspend Us’

by February 04, 2019
Warriors owner Joe Lacob says no one will outspend or outwork the defending two-time NBA champions in free agency this summer.

“We can do whatever we want (financially),” Lacob says.

Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson will both become unrestricted free agents July 1, with Draymond Green set to hit the market in 2020.

Golden State would need to fork over something in the neighborhood of $300 million a year in salary and luxury tax costs in order to keep the current group together for another three-to-four seasons.

Per The Athletic:

“We can do whatever we want (financially),” Lacob said. “And you should expect that that’s not going to be a reason this team … doesn’t stay great going forward. We have the capital to pay our players what they deserve. And we will.

“That’s not really the issue. The issue is more about people have to want to play here and it’s on us to make it a great environment.”

Are the Warriors concentrating on those looming challenges beyond this season — specifically the teams that seem to be targeting Durant and Thompson?

“I mean, theoretically yes, but I’m not really worried about it,” Lacob said. “All we can do is be the best organization we can, treat players the best we can, provide the best environment, have the best management, have a great arena. I mean, all the things we do. The culture of the organization, I think, speaks for itself. Then the chips fall where they may.

“I think we’ll continue to have a good team if not a great team and try to hopefully be a title-contending team for as long as we can. We’ll be aggressive. Nobody’s going to outspend us. Nobody’s going to outwork us.

“I can’t control what a free agent might do. Logically, I know what they should do, which is stay with us, but I can’t say what they’re going to do, so they’ll do what they’re going to do. And we’ll have contingency plans; if somebody leaves, we’ll do what we’ve gotta do.”

