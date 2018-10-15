Warriors Owner ‘Not Too Worried’ About Kevin Durant’s Future

by October 15, 2018
1

Joe Lacob says he is not too concerned about Kevin Durant‘s looming free agency.

KD has earned the right to do “whatever he wants” according to the Warriors’ owner.

Golden State’s front-office has become accustomed to dealing with Durant’s contractual status on an annual basis.

Per the Bay Area News Group:

“It’s not even on my mind,” Lacob said. “There’s no more uncertainty this year than there was last. He’s been on a one-year deal each year. So I don’t really understand what all the hullabaloo is about.”

The source of the hullabaloo stems from Durant’s obvious star power and uncertainty on what variables he will measure with his next contract. Will he value the Warriors’ championship equity, team-oriented culture and monetary advantage? Or does Durant want to prove he can win elsewhere without the Warriors’ three other All-Stars in Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green?

“He loves being a part of our organization and being a part of the Bay Area,” Lacob said of Durant. “He’s earned the right to be a free agent or do whatever he wants in terms of contract status. I would let it play out and see what happens. I’m not too worried about it.”

Related
Kevin Durant: ‘I’m 100 Percent Committed to This Team This Year’

    
You Might Also Like
NBA

Kobe Bryant Told Jeanie Buss to Clean House in LeBron James Pursuit

3 days ago
13,498
NBA

Draymond Green: ‘Only Old Age Will Get Us’

3 days ago
1,937
NBA

LeBron James: NBA Finals Streak ‘Means a Lot’

3 days ago
2,298
NBA

‘That Would Be Awesome’: Warriors Hope to Land Five Players on Team USA

3 days ago
5,019
NBA

Klay Thompson: Lakers Will Be in Playoff Contention

5 days ago
2,553
NBA

Draymond Green: ‘I Was Second-Team All-Defense. That’s crazy.’

6 days ago
2,305
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Warriors Owner ‘Not Too Worried’ About Kevin Durant’s Future

2 mins ago
1

Ben Wallace Became Depressed Following NBA Retirement

2 mins ago
4

Jayson Tatum: Celtics ‘Should Have Swept’ the Sixers

2 mins ago
2
Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler Expected to Play in Season Opener Despite Drama Surrounding Him

16 hours ago
929

Richard Jefferson Announces Decision to ‘Move On From Basketball’ 🙌

1 day ago
3,584