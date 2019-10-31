Warriors Refusing to Tank After Stephen Curry Breaks His Hand

by October 31, 2019
524

Stephen Curry‘s left hand injury, though clearly devastating, won’t lead the Warriors to consider tanking the season away.

“It is against every single thing I and we stand for,” team owner Joe Lacbo told reporters Wednesday night.

Golden State is off to an ugly 1-3 start, with little reason to believe things will improve, but the front office insists they will fight on and “learn to win.”

Per ESPN and The Athletic:

“It is against every single thing I and we stand for,” Lacob said.

“We will fight like hell. Develop our young guys. Learn to win,” he continued. “You don’t get better by trying to lose. Our entire organization is about winning. And we will win. Some bumps in the road, perhaps. But we will never accept losing.”

I asked him: Do you have to concede that the timetable to get back into contention now has to be moved beyond this season?

“I don’t look at it that way,” Lacob said. “I look at it (as) we have a job to do, Bob (Myers) does, all of us, to build something for the long term. And sometimes you can’t just think what’s in front of you the next week. You have to think about the next months and even year or two. Have to.

“That’s what we have done. I think that we’re going to be good over the long run.”

Related Warriors Owner: Stephen Curry the NBA’s Best Player ‘Over the Last Five Years’

    
You Might Also Like

T-Wolves Glad Karl-Anthony Towns ‘Stood His Ground’ vs Joel Embiid

2 hours ago
752

‘I Don’t Have to Be Perfect’: Kyrie Irving Dismisses ‘Mood Swings’ Report

2 hours ago
249

Post Up: James Harden Drops 59 Points in High-Scoring Win

14 hours ago
690
Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry Breaks Hand In Wednesday Night Contest

14 hours ago
5,095

‘I Like My Rings the Hard Way’: Kobe Bryant Wouldn’t Return for Guaranteed Title

15 hours ago
1,493

Donovan Mitchell: ‘I Feel the Pressures Now More So Than My First Two Years’

16 hours ago
752

TRENDING


Most Recent

Warriors Refusing to Tank After Stephen Curry Breaks His Hand

1 hour ago
524

T-Wolves Glad Karl-Anthony Towns ‘Stood His Ground’ vs Joel Embiid

2 hours ago
752

‘I Don’t Have to Be Perfect’: Kyrie Irving Dismisses ‘Mood Swings’ Report

2 hours ago
249

Post Up: James Harden Drops 59 Points in High-Scoring Win

14 hours ago
690
Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry Breaks Hand In Wednesday Night Contest

14 hours ago
5,095

Joel Embiid: ‘I Didn’t Throw Any Punches, So I Shouldn’t Get Suspended’

15 hours ago
2,445