Warriors Rock ‘We Believe’ Jerseys in Oracle Arena Regular Season Finale

by April 08, 2019
135

In a surprise for their loyal fans Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors donned the famous, throwback “We Believe” jerseys worn during the 2007 playoff run.

The occasion was the final regular season game at Oracle Arena.

Stephen Curry led the way with 27 points in a 131-104 win against the LA Clippers, which clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, and head coach Steve Kerr alluded to a possible final celebration for the Oakland faithful in June.

Per The AP:

“Hopefully we’ll have another send-off in a grander manner,” Kerr said.

A banner commemorating 47 years at Oracle was unveiled afterward and it will move across the bay to hang inside new Chase Center in San Francisco where the Warriors will play next season.

“These jerseys hold a special place in Warriors’ fans hearts and this organization and the history of this organization,” Draymond Green said.

The Warriors played their 1,936th regular-season game at Oracle, where the first game was held on Oct. 24, 1967, against Cincinnati. Golden State’s overall record in the venue: 1,166-770.

“Let me just say that for 47 years, Warriors fans have stuck with us through thick and thin,” Kerr told the crowd moments after the final buzzer, also thanking arena staff. “Let’s be honest, most of those years have been a little thin.”

Related Heart of The Town: Stephen Curry Is Chasing One More Ring for Oakland

        
You Might Also Like

Kevin Durant and Richard Jefferson Clap Back at One Another

42 mins ago
2,007

Post Up: Warriors Clinch Top Seed in Win Over Clippers

7 hours ago
475

Post Up: Steph Curry’s 40 Points Pushes Warriors Past Cavaliers

2 days ago
4,703

Steve Kerr: Lakers ‘Looked Like One of the Best Teams in the West’ at Christmas

3 days ago
6,678

‘Some Fan Disrespected Me’: Anthony Davis Fined $15K for Obscene Gesture

3 days ago
1,821

Andrew Bogut Says the Lakers ‘Lied’ to Him

3 days ago
9,889

TRENDING


Most Recent

Kevin Durant and Richard Jefferson Clap Back at One Another

42 mins ago
2,007

Warriors Rock ‘We Believe’ Jerseys in Oracle Arena Regular Season Finale

1 hour ago
135

‘I’ll Be in Therapy’: Dwyane Wade Prepares for Retirement

1 hour ago
393

Post Up: Warriors Clinch Top Seed in Win Over Clippers

7 hours ago
475
Rodney McGruder of the Miami Heat

Luxury Tax-Bound Heat Waive Rodney McGruder

15 hours ago
416