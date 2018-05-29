Warriors’ Win Over Rockets is NBA’s Second-Highest Cable TV Rating Ever 📺

by May 29, 2018
589

The NBA Playoffs is flourishing in households across the United States — just a day after reports surfaced that game seven of the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals tied an all-time NBA television rating high for ESPN, TNT announced that last night’s Western Conference Finals tilt between the Warriors and Rockets “delivered cable television’s second highest-rated NBA game telecast of all time and the highest rating for an NBA game this year across all of television.”

The rating for the Cavaliers’ win on ESPN was 9.1 — its highest mark since 2012 — while the Warriors and Rockets hit 10.3

   
