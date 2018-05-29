Warriors’ Win Over Rockets is NBA’s Second-Highest Cable TV Rating Ever 📺

The NBA Playoffs is flourishing in households across the United States — just a day after reports surfaced that game seven of the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals tied an all-time NBA television rating high for ESPN, TNT announced that last night’s Western Conference Finals tilt between the Warriors and Rockets “delivered cable television’s second highest-rated NBA game telecast of all time and the highest rating for an NBA game this year across all of television.”

TNT’s 2018 NBA WCF Game 7 (Warriors/Rockets) delivered cable television’s second highest-rated NBA game telecast of all time and the highest rating for an NBA game this year across all of television (cable and broadcast), based on a 10.3 metered market rating — TurnerSportsPR (@TurnerSportsPR) May 29, 2018

The rating for the Cavaliers’ win on ESPN was 9.1 — its highest mark since 2012 — while the Warriors and Rockets hit 10.3