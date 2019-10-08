Warriors Sign Big Man Kavion Pippen

by October 08, 2019
1,109
Kavion PIppen of Southern Illinois

MOST RECENT

The Golden State Warriors have inked undrafted big man Kavion Pippen, the team has revealed in a press release. The 22-year-old will compete for reps on a team desperate for frontcourt help throughout training camp.

Pippen is the nephew of NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen but despite the pedigree was lightly recruited and ended up going undrafted after his senior season.

Pippen played two seasons at Southern Illinois and averaged 12.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game during his last season. He was named to the Missouri Valley Conference All-Defensive team.

    
You Might Also Like
Jon Davis of UNC-Charlotte

Magic Ink Jon Davis To Exhibit 10 Deal

1 day ago
855
Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors

Raptors, Kyle Lowry Agree To One-Year Extension

1 day ago
690

Stephen Curry: ‘Hopefully I Can Play for Like Another Six Years’

2 days ago
3,320

Thunder GM Sam Presti Has ‘Nothing But Positive Things to Say About’ Kevin Durant

2 weeks ago
1,378
Ryan Anderson of the Phoenix Suns

Rockets, Ryan Anderson Agree To Partially Guaranteed Deal

2 weeks ago
2,767
John Egbunu of the Florida Gators

Brooklyn Inks Florida Center John Egbunu To Contract

2 weeks ago
523

TRENDING


Most Recent
Cam Reddish of the Atlanta Hawks

Cam Reddish Pain-Free In Preseason Debut

4 hours ago
812
Kavion PIppen of Southern Illinois

Warriors Sign Big Man Kavion Pippen

5 hours ago
1,109

Kevin Durant: ‘The Cool Thing Now is Not the Knicks’

5 hours ago
285

Rich Paul: Bucks Would’ve Reached NBA Finals With Anthony Davis

5 hours ago
1,915

Adam Silver: NBA to Protect ‘Employees’ Freedom of Speech’

6 hours ago
245

GREEN LIGHT: Jaylen Brown’s Got His Foot on the Gas 🚦

6 hours ago
984