Warriors to Start Their ‘Death Lineup’ for the First Time

The Golden State Warriors are bringing out the fire for Game 4 against New Orleans. For the first time since Kevin Durant signed with the Dubs, head coach Steve Kerr is going to start his “Death Lineup.” The lineup includes GSW’s core five players–Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and Durant.

Lineups turned into the scorer’s table: Warriors starting Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green together for the first time ever. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 6, 2018

The “Death Lineup” was a big key in clinching the 2017 NBA Title, playing together for 17 minutes in Game 5 of the Finals.

Golden State holds a 2-1 lead over the Pelicans right now.