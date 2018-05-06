Warriors to Start Their ‘Death Lineup’ for the First Time

by May 06, 2018
Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are bringing out the fire for Game 4 against New Orleans. For the first time since Kevin Durant signed with the Dubs, head coach Steve Kerr is going to start his “Death Lineup.” The lineup includes GSW’s core five players–Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and Durant.

The “Death Lineup” was a big key in clinching the 2017 NBA Title, playing together for 17 minutes in Game 5 of the Finals.

Golden State holds a 2-1 lead over the Pelicans right now.

     
