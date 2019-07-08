Warriors To Acquire Omari Spellman In Trade With Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks have agreed to a deal that will send Omari Spellman to the Golden State Warriors, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The 22-year-old averaged 5.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game in 2018-19.

Heading to Atlanta in the swap will be Damian Jones and a second-round pick. Jones has played sparingly for the Warriors over the course of the past three seasons, most recently seeing action in 24 games throughout 2018-19.

The Warriors, eager to add affordable depth will bring aboard a 2018 first-round pick that fared well during his first campaign. In games where he played at least 20 minutes, Spellman averaged 9.2 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Hawks.