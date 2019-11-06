WashedKing: LeBron James Notches Third Straight Triple-Double

LeBron James had 30 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his third consecutive triple-double, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a come-from-behid 118-112 road win Tuesday night against the Chicago Bulls.

Afterward, the soon-to-be 35-year-old James poked fun at the suggestion that he’s anywhere near washed up.

Kyle Kuzma scored 11 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter for the 6-1 Lakeshow.

Per The LA Times:

“Just trying to be in the right place at the right time,” James said. “Being a triple-threat on the floor. I trust my teammates to make shots. I just try to put the ball on time and on target. They’ve been doing that. “Defensively, trying to rebound as much as I can, even though I’m playing the point-guard position. And then scoring. Just trying to read the defense, pick my spots, and just trying to be aggressive. “It comes with team success for me. Triple-doubles means absolutely nothing to me if it’s not in a win. This is three wins [in a row] for us, and I feel pretty happy about the way we performed.” James, who leads the NBA with 11.2 assists per game, had five assists in the fourth quarter when the Lakers were putting the finishing touches on the Bulls. “Obviously, we’re witnessing greatness on a daily basis and all of us, we just want to consume as much as possible,” [Quinn] Cook said about James. “He gives everything he has to us every single day. He’s the first one in the gym. He has a relationship with everybody on the team. He’s just the ultimate team player, the ultimate team leader. He gives us everything he has night in and night out.”

