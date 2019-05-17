‘We Stole That Game’: Warriors Take 2-0 Series Lead Against Portland

Golden State “stole” Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, according to head coach Steve Kerr, taking a commanding 2-0 series lead over Portland with a dramatic 114-111 victory Thursday night.

“They outplayed us the majority of the night,” Kerr told reporters following the win, which included a 17-point comeback from the Warriors.

Stephen Curry (37 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists) outdueled his brother Seth (16 points, 4 steals), and Damian Lillard had his pocket picked by Andre Iguodala with time running out and a chance to tie the game from beyond the arc.

Golden State missed 20 3-pointers, committed a slew of 1st-half TOs, saw Draymond Green hobbled by foul trouble and stared down an eight-point hole midway through the fourth quarter. And, oh yeah, it won Game 2 to seize a 2-0 series lead over Portland: https://t.co/eLW5T9eUD1 — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) May 17, 2019

Per The San Fran Chronicle:

“We stole that game,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said after his team overcame a 17-point, second-half deficit to seize a 2-0 series lead at Oracle Arena. “I thought they outplayed us the majority of the night.” Portland guard Damian Lillard — the Oakland native who has led the Blazers to the West finals for the first time in 19 years — went up for a potential game-tying 3-pointer with 4.1 seconds left, only for Golden State forward Andre Iguodala to knock the ball out of his hands. Iguodala passed the ball to Stephen Curry, who launched it into the air to run out the clock. Curry then found Iguodala next to the Warriors’ bench and, grinning, high-fived Iguodala three times. This was a celebration befitting a nationally televised larceny. “They played like a championship team would at home,” Portland head coach Terry Stotts said of the Warriors. “They made plays in the last three minutes and we didn’t. They’ve been at this a long time. There isn’t much they haven’t seen.”

