‘We Want Him Back’: Heat Aiming to Re-Sign Dwyane Wade

by August 24, 2018
1,283

Miami Heat president of basketball ops Pat Riley says the team wants Dwyane Wade back in uniform next season.

The team can offer Wade the $5.3 million mid-level exception or the $2.4 million veteran minimum, but Riley insists it’s not about the money.

Riley adds that he has a “real good feeling” Udonis Haslem will be back in the fold in 2018-19.

Per the Sun-Sentinel:

“I have a real good feeling that UD is going to be back,” Riley said at the ceremonial groundbreaking of the Miami Heat Sports Medicine Center at Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute. “There’s not been any announcement on that. It’s just a gut feeling about UD and what he wants to do.”

As for Wade, Riley said last month that he expected the situation to be resolved in mid-August, a timeline that has been extended.

“Well, I couldn’t get resolved in mid-August because I was on the Amalfi Coast with Micky, having pizza and meatballs. I was on vacation,” Riley said of his annual Mediterranean getaway with Heat owner Micky Arison. “We’ve been in constant communication with Leon Rose, his attorney. Now that I’m back, in town, and we’re really ramping up for training camp, I know Dwyane’s in California right now with the marketing team, getting ready for the season, so I’ll have a conversation with him somewhere shortly.

“I texted him after he got his long-term deal with [Chinese apparel company] Li Ning. We want him back. He and Udonis, we want ’em back, but we’re giving ’em space. We know our young guys and we need to anchor our young team with a veteran presence of the both of them.”

Related
‘Heat Only’: Dwyane Wade Only Willing to Play in Miami

   
You Might Also Like
SLAMTV

Lance Stephenson Doesn’t Regret Blowing in LeBron James’ Ear

3 days ago
2,587
SLAMTV

‘I Thought I Was Going to Die’: Kevin Love Details Panic Attack

4 days ago
6,590
SLAMTV

‘Heat Only’: Dwyane Wade Only Willing to Play in Miami

2 weeks ago
4,057
NBA

Hassan Whiteside: ‘I Feel Like My Regular Self Again’

3 weeks ago
2,854
High School

Bronny James finishes FIRST DUNK in front of Quavo, DWade, and CP3! Chips win Las Vegas Classic 🏆

3 weeks ago
7,399
NBA

Dwyane Wade: ‘Time Will Tell’ What He Does Next Season

3 weeks ago
3,502
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Kobe Bryant: ‘You Can’t Beat Golden State By Playing Golden State-Style’

4 hours ago
18,034

James Harden: Carmelo Anthony Transition Will Be ‘Easy’

5 hours ago
665

‘We Want Him Back’: Heat Aiming to Re-Sign Dwyane Wade

5 hours ago
1,283

The SLAM Legend of the Week: Stephen Jackson

20 hours ago
744

Joey Crawford Sought Therapy After Infamous Tim Duncan Ejection

22 hours ago
7,013