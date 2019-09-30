Wendell Carter Jr. Back At Full Strength

Wendall Carter Jr. underwent offseason core muscle surgery and the big man said he is feeling 100 percent heading into the 2019-20 campaign, as Mark Strotman of NBC Sports Chicago relays. Carter Jr. added that he hasn’t felt this good heading into a season in about five or six years.

Carter Jr. was limited to just 44 games as a rookie because of a thumb injury which required surgery. He missed the team’s summer league while recovering from the core muscle surgery he had in the offseason and was expected to be ready by the time Chicago’s training camp began. October 1 is that day and WCJ should be a full participant.

The center made .485% of his looks in 25.2 minutes of action during the 2018-19 season. He should begin the season as the starter in Chicago, pairing with Lauri Markkanen in the frontcourt.