Wendell Carter Jr. shined in the Chicago Bulls’ 95-83 win over the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night, dropping 19 points on 9-for-11 shooting and grabbing nine boards. Carter’s squad played better when he was on the floor, too, as he recorded a plus-minus of plus-22 in 30 minutes of work.

Check out the former SLAM All-American’s game highlights in the video above.