‘What the Hell is That?’ Kobe Bryant Dismisses Load Management

The modern concept of “load management” is one that baffles Kobe Bryant.

Bryant says healthy NBA players have a duty to perform for paying customers “every single night.”

Kobe isn’t a fan of load management “You got a lot of people paying their hard earned money to come watch you perform…Its your job to be in shape…as a competitor I’m not ducking sh!t” (🎥 @ValuetainmentTV ) pic.twitter.com/W2yKFFt1uW

For The Black Mamba, the refusal to sit out games (even when his body was screaming for him to do so) was a simple matter of competitive pride.

Per ClutchPoints:

“What the hell is that?” Bryant said, referring to load management. “I don’t know what that is. That’s crazy.

“You’ve got a lot of people paying their hard-earned money to watch you perform. It’s your job to be in shape. It’s your job to perform at that level every single night. And as a competitor, I’m not duckin’ shit. Like, it’s not, ‘Oh, my back hurts. I’m sore. We gotta play Vince Carter and the Toronto Raptors tonight.’

“We had a game against Toronto in 2000, and Vince was tearing the league up. My back was jacked. But the perception of that, Kobe is missing a game against Toronto and Vince Carter …

“Man, my back was really having spasms. But people would have looked at me like, ‘Oh, he’s duckin’ Vince.’ Excuse me? No, I don’t think so.

“So I would be in the layup line like, ‘Okay, there are a lot of days when you can rest and recover. Today ain’t one of them. He’s gonna have to see me today.”