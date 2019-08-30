‘What the Hell is That?’ Kobe Bryant Dismisses Load Management

by August 30, 2019
126

The modern concept of “load management” is one that baffles Kobe Bryant.

Bryant says healthy NBA players have a duty to perform for paying customers “every single night.”

For The Black Mamba, the refusal to sit out games (even when his body was screaming for him to do so) was a simple matter of competitive pride.

Per ClutchPoints:

“What the hell is that?” Bryant said, referring to load management. “I don’t know what that is. That’s crazy.

“You’ve got a lot of people paying their hard-earned money to watch you perform. It’s your job to be in shape. It’s your job to perform at that level every single night. And as a competitor, I’m not duckin’ shit. Like, it’s not, ‘Oh, my back hurts. I’m sore. We gotta play Vince Carter and the Toronto Raptors tonight.’

“We had a game against Toronto in 2000, and Vince was tearing the league up. My back was jacked. But the perception of that, Kobe is missing a game against Toronto and Vince Carter …

“Man, my back was really having spasms. But people would have looked at me like, ‘Oh, he’s duckin’ Vince.’ Excuse me? No, I don’t think so.

“So I would be in the layup line like, ‘Okay, there are a lot of days when you can rest and recover. Today ain’t one of them. He’s gonna have to see me today.”

Related Kobe Bryant: ‘The Only Time I Took a Game Off is When I Couldn’t Walk’

  
You Might Also Like

Joe Johnson: ‘I Did Not Get in the BIG3 to Get Back’ into the NBA

5 hours ago
826
kyle kuzma fiba world cup

Kyle Kuzma Shows ELITE Potential at USA Training Camp! 🇺🇸

10 hours ago
191

The ‘Obsidian’ Jordan 1 is Live on StockX

10 hours ago
265

Shaquille O’Neal: Dwight Howard ‘Needs to Dig, Dig Deep’

21 hours ago
2,800

Arrest Warrant Issued For DeMarcus Cousins

1 day ago
2,023
Zaza Pachulia of the Detroit Pistons

Zaza Pachulia Retires, Joins Warriors As Consultant

1 day ago
3,031

TRENDING


Most Recent

‘What the Hell is That?’ Kobe Bryant Dismisses Load Management

36 mins ago
126

Joe Johnson: ‘I Did Not Get in the BIG3 to Get Back’ into the NBA

5 hours ago
826
sharife cooper slam summer classic

Sharife Cooper SHOWS OUT in His Dyckman RETURN! 🍿 SLAM Summer Classic Vol 2

5 hours ago
44
kyle kuzma fiba world cup

Kyle Kuzma Shows ELITE Potential at USA Training Camp! 🇺🇸

10 hours ago
191

The ‘Obsidian’ Jordan 1 is Live on StockX

10 hours ago
265

Shaquille O’Neal: Dwight Howard ‘Needs to Dig, Dig Deep’

21 hours ago
2,800