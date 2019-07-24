Who Will Play For Team USA In The FIBA World Cup?

Team USA will hold its first intrasquad scrimmage on August 9 and the first FIBA World Cup game will be on September 1 against the Czech Republic. Who will don the red, white, and blue for the country remains to be seen, as many players have already bowed out of the competition.

Anthony Davis, James Harden, Bradley Beal, and CJ McCollum are among the stars to withdraw from USA Basketball’s training camp. Damian Lillard, Tobias Harris, and DeMar DeRozan have also decided against attending.

What we do know is that Gregg Popovich will coach Team USA. Warriors coach Steve Kerr, Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce, and Villanova coach Jay Wright will serve as assistants.

Donovan Mitchell, who is arguably the top player remaining on the Team USA training camp roster is committed to playing. Kemba Walker also has declared his intention to suit up for the team. Here’s a list of which players are currently slated to attend training camp alongside Mitchell and Walker.

Harrison Barnes, Kings.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics.

Andre Drummond, Pistons.

Kyle Kuzma, Lakers.

Brook Lopez, Bucks.

Kevin Love, Cavaliers.

Kyle Lowry, Raptors.

Khris Middleton, Bucks.

Paul Millsap, Nuggets.

Julius Randle, Knicks.

Marcus Smart, Celtics.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics.

P.J. Tucker, Rockets.

Myles Turner, Pacers.

Thaddeus Young, Bulls.

The FIBA World Cup has traditionally taken place every four years, alternating even-numbered years (2010, 2014) with the Olympics (2012, 2016), though it recently made the change to push it back a year and play a year directly before the Summer Olympic Games.