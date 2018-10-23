Will Barton Undergoes Successful Surgery, Will Be Re-Evaluated in Six Weeks

by October 23, 2018
62

Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton underwent successful surgery to repair core and hip muscle injuries, the team announced on Tuesday. He will be re-evaluated in six weeks:

Barton, who averaged 15.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists last season, sustained the injury during Saturday’s game against the Suns. Over the summer, he signed a four-year deal to remain with Denver.

RELATED
Dennis Smith Jr, Josh Jackson, Terrance Ferguson and Will Barton Unveil Under Armour HOVR Havoc

 
