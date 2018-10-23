Will Barton Undergoes Successful Surgery, Will Be Re-Evaluated in Six Weeks

Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton underwent successful surgery to repair core and hip muscle injuries, the team announced on Tuesday. He will be re-evaluated in six weeks:

Barton, who averaged 15.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists last season, sustained the injury during Saturday’s game against the Suns. Over the summer, he signed a four-year deal to remain with Denver.

