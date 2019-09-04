William McDowell-White’s Rockets Deal Converted To Two-Way

by September 04, 2019
167
William McDowell-White

The Houston Rockets have converted Australian export William McDowell-White’s training camp deal into a two-way contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The 21-year-old will join Shamorie Ponds, plying his trade for the franchise’s big league squad and their G League affiliate.

McDowell-White suited up for Fresno State during the 2016-17 season but has bounced between German and Australian league’s ever since. He declared as an early entrant for the 2018 NBA Draft but ultimately withdrew to try again in 2019.

McDowell-White played sparingly for the Rockets during summer league in Las Vegas, averaging just eight minutes per game across four contests.

     
