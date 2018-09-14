‘I Wish I Had an Answer for You’: Dwyane Wade’s NBA Future Undecided

With training camp looming, Dwyane Wade still has not decided whether to suit up next season, or retire from the NBA.

Wade, 36, says “a lot goes into” his ultimage decision.

Dwyane Wade remains undecided on NBA return, 'I wish I had an answer' https://t.co/S2w12StleO Everything Wade had to say Thursday about why his decision is taking so long, while reiterating it remains Heat or retirement, with Udonis Haslem also addressing the matter. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) September 14, 2018

The Miami Heat, Wade’s preferred destination, can offer the $2.4 million veteran-minimum salary for 2018-19 or their $5.3 million taxpayer mid-level exception.

Per the Sun-Sentinel:

“I wish I had an answer for you. I don’t have it today,” Wade, 36, said, as he stood alongside Haslem. Asked what is factoring into his decision, the Heat’s all-time scoring leader said, “A lot goes into it. We’ve kind of talked about it over the course of my career. So you guys can play the tape back and hear the same answers over and over again. But a lot goes into it.” The Heat are limited beyond that with Wade lacking Bird Rights, having been reacquired at last season’s trading deadline from the Cleveland Cavaliers, after first leaving the Heat for his hometown Chicago Bulls in 2016 free agency following contentious negotiations with the Heat. “You’ve got to call my agent and ask him,” Wade said, when asked if the Heat had extended the maximum possible offer. “I haven’t dealt with the money part of it.”

