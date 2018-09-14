‘I Wish I Had an Answer for You’: Dwyane Wade’s NBA Future Undecided

by September 14, 2018
222

With training camp looming, Dwyane Wade still has not decided whether to suit up next season, or retire from the NBA.

Wade, 36, says “a lot goes into” his ultimage decision.

The Miami Heat, Wade’s preferred destination, can offer the $2.4 million veteran-minimum salary for 2018-19 or their $5.3 million taxpayer mid-level exception.

Per the Sun-Sentinel:

“I wish I had an answer for you. I don’t have it today,” Wade, 36, said, as he stood alongside Haslem.

Asked what is factoring into his decision, the Heat’s all-time scoring leader said, “A lot goes into it. We’ve kind of talked about it over the course of my career. So you guys can play the tape back and hear the same answers over and over again. But a lot goes into it.”

The Heat are limited beyond that with Wade lacking Bird Rights, having been reacquired at last season’s trading deadline from the Cleveland Cavaliers, after first leaving the Heat for his hometown Chicago Bulls in 2016 free agency following contentious negotiations with the Heat.

“You’ve got to call my agent and ask him,” Wade said, when asked if the Heat had extended the maximum possible offer. “I haven’t dealt with the money part of it.”

