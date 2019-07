The Washington Wizards have agreed to a two-year deal with veteran point guard Ish Smith, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The 31-year-old is fresh off a three-year stint as productive backup and spot starter with the Pistons.

Smith will earn a total of $12 million over the course of the deal and eat up point guard minutes while the Wiz wait for their own star playmaker, John Wall, to recover from an Achilles injury.

Smith averaged 8.9 points and 3.6 assists for Detroit in 2018-19.