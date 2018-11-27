Wizards Overcome James Harden’s 54 Points

The Wizards withstood a 54-point onslaught from James Harden, rallying to a galvanizing 135-131 home win Tuesday night.

Harden added 13 assists, eight rebounds and coughed up the rock eleven times.

John Wall led the way for Washington with 36 points and 11 assists.

The Wizards get defensive when it counts and outlast James Harden and the Rockets in overtime. https://t.co/ysGHbDrR43

Per the WaPo:

“We’re playing harder. It’s really simple,” Wizards Coach Scott Brooks said. “There’s no coach, there’s no players that can overcome not playing hard, and the bottom line, for whatever reason, we’ve been trying to figure it out, we have to play harder. By playing hard, you get a chance to win. That’s the easiest thing to do.”

Despite the depleted roster, Houston opened a 17-point lead in the first quarter before the Wizards stormed back behind Wall and contributions from bench players in the second quarter. The Rockets made their first seven three-point attempts but went 11 for 41 (27 percent) the rest of the game.

“Guys are playing with more energy now,” Wall said. “[Markieff Morris is] getting an opportunity to close games. In the past when he started with us, he kind of would get out early and not come back in the fourth quarter. Now he’s playing big minutes for us, knocking down big shots and giving us great energy.”