Wizards To Acquire Davis Bertans In Trade With Spurs

by July 06, 2019
1,767
Davis Bertans of the San Antonio Spurs

The Washington Wizards will acquire sharpshooting big man Davis Bertans from the San Antonio Spurs, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Bertans averaged 8.0 points per game in just over 20 minutes for the Spurs in 2018-19.

The removal of Bertans’ cap hit from San Antonio’s books clears enough space for the team to complete its DeMarre Carroll signings and it gives the Wizards a stretch-big that shot .429 from beyond the arc last season.

The 6’10” forward is a legitimate deep threat at 26 years old.

    
