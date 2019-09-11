Wizards To Add Rod Thorn In Advisory Role

The Wizards are bringing in Rod Thorn in an advisory role, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Thorn has a lengthy resume that includes drafting Michael Jordan in 1983 and winning the NBA’s Executive of the Year award in 2002. Thorn previously held the title of Sixers Team President and most recently worked with the Bucks as a special consultant.

Thorn is the latest addition to Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of the Wizards, as the organization spent the offseason restructuring its front office. The franchise elevated Tommy Shepard to GM this summer as part of its data-driven, collaborative approach to improving the basketball team in Washington.

  
