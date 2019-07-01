Wizards To Sign Isaiah Thomas

by July 01, 2019
193

The Wizards will sign Isaiah Thomas to a one-year deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com. The arrangement will be for the veteran’s minimum, per Candace Buckner.

Washington met with Isaiah Thomas this evening, David Aldridge of The Athletic adds. The Wizards agreed to a deal with Ish Smith at the beginning of free agency and the pair of veterans are expected to handle the point guard position until John Wall returns from injury.

Thomas spent last season in Denver and didn’t see many minutes as he fought through injury. He’s spent time with the Lakers and Cavaliers since his All-NBA Second Team season in Boston.

    
