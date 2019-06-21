Wizards To Sign Undrafted Guard Justin Robinson To Multi-Year Contract

by June 21, 2019
1
Justin Robinson of the Virginia Tech Hokies

The Washington Wizards will sign undrafted Virginia Tech guard Justin Robinson to a multi-year contract with what Shams Charania of The Athletic refers to as a ‘substantial’ guarantee.

At this stage the terms of Robinson’s deal are unclear but the four-year college senior wouldn’t be the first player to get partially guaranteed deal following the 2019 NBA Draft. Jalen Lecque agree to a four-year deal with the Suns today, two of those seasons being guaranteed.

In Robinson the Wiz will get an experienced point guard that averaged 13.5 points and 5.0 assists per game last season while leading his club to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

   
You Might Also Like
John Konchar of Purdue-Fort Wayne

Grizzlies To Sign Undrafted Guard John Konchar To Two-Way Deal

29 mins ago
39
Luguentz Dort of the Arizona State Sun Devils

Luguentz Dort To Sign Two-Way Contract With Oklahoma City

1 hour ago
207
Naz Reid of the LSU Tigers

Wolves To Ink Undrafted Big Man Naz Reid To Two-Way Contract

2 hours ago
308
Jalen Lecque

Suns To Sign Undrafted Guard Jalen Lecque To Four-Year Deal

2 hours ago
5,178
Alen Smailagic of the Santa Cruz Warriors

Warriors Trade Up To No. 39, Draft Alen Smailagic

2 hours ago
57
Jordan Bone of the Tennessee Volunteers

Pistons Acquire Rights To Jordan Bone

2 hours ago
404

TRENDING


Most Recent
Justin Robinson of the Virginia Tech Hokies

Wizards To Sign Undrafted Guard Justin Robinson To Multi-Year Contract

1 min ago
John Konchar of Purdue-Fort Wayne

Grizzlies To Sign Undrafted Guard John Konchar To Two-Way Deal

29 mins ago
39
Luguentz Dort of the Arizona State Sun Devils

Luguentz Dort To Sign Two-Way Contract With Oklahoma City

1 hour ago
207
Naz Reid of the LSU Tigers

Wolves To Ink Undrafted Big Man Naz Reid To Two-Way Contract

2 hours ago
308
Jalen Lecque

Suns To Sign Undrafted Guard Jalen Lecque To Four-Year Deal

2 hours ago
5,179