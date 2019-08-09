Wolves Sign Kelan Martin To Two-Way Contract

by August 09, 2019
68
Kelan Martin of the Minnesota Timberwolves

MOST RECENT

The Minnesota Timberwolves have signed forward Kelan Martin to a two-way contract, the team has announced. Martin, an undrafted senior in 2018, played four seasons at Butler before heading overseas in 2018-19.

Martin impressed the franchise on a summer league contract this offseason and will now get the opportunity to split his services between their big league club and their G League affiliate.

Martin averaged 14.0 points and 4.8 rebounds per game in Germany’s premier basketball last season and saw similar production in the Las Vegas Summer League.

    
