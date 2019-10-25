‘Y’all a Little Different Without KD’: Patrick Beverley Trolls the Warriors

by October 25, 2019
976

Patrick Beverley enjoyed welcoming the Warriors “back to reality” Thursday night, as the LA Clippers blew them out 141-122.

“Y’all cheated long enough,” Beverley trolled Dub Nation, adding that they’re now “a little different” without Kevin Durant.

The Warriors’ defense against the Clippers “f**king sucked,” admitted Draymond Green.

Per Yahoo Sports:

“Who in the hell are these players?” a season ticket-holder sitting in the 100-level shouted in the first quarter as the Los Angeles Clippers were annihilating the Warriors en route to a 141-122 rout to spoil Golden State’s luxurious house-warming party.

“It doesn’t feel very good. Losing stinks,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “It’s no fun. This is more of the reality of the NBA. The last five years we’ve been living in a world that isn’t supposed to exist. Five years basically, record-wise, the best stretch anybody has had over five years. This is reality.”

In the Clippers’ locker room, Patrick Beverley was having some fun with some of the arena staff workers who help tidy up the facility.

“Y’all a little different without KD, I see,” Beverley playfully jabbed. “Uh-huh, y’all cheated long enough. It’s OK. Y’all had a good run. Back to reality.”

