Zach LaVine: ‘I Want to Be Great on Both Ends’

by July 24, 2018
234

Zach LaVine is determined to reach elite-level status in the NBA.

The 23-year-old says the goal is to be “great on both ends of the floor.”

The Chicago Bulls matched Sacramento’s four-year, $78 million contract offer for LaVine this summer.

Per NBC Sports Chicago:

“I never wanted to leave, that’s the main thing. But business is business,” LaVine said. “The offer sheet happened and thank God the Bulls matched it. That’s exactly what we wanted to happen. I never wanted it to get to that point.”

The goal, LaVine said, is to be great on both ends of the floor. He’s watched clips of his best and worst defensive moments this season, calling himself “my harshest critic” and said he’ll do what’s necessary to get better.

“I’m not gonna slack off from that,” LaVine said. “I hear people talk: ‘You can’t do this.’ it helps me pay more attention to it and get better. I could care less. It’s something I want to be better at, and I want to be great on both ends.”

