Zach Randolph’s Brother Shot and Killed Outside Indiana Bar

Roger Randolph, the brother of Sacramento Kings forward Zach Randolph, was shot and killed early Saturday outside of an Indiana bar, according to authorities.

The 35-year-old was found bleeding between two cars, and police suspect it wasn’t a random attack.

Less than 24 hours after the tragedy, the bar was set on fire.

Arson suspected at Indiana bar where Zach Randolph's brother killed

