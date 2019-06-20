Zion Williamson: ‘I’m Ready to Be the Face of a Team’

Zion Williamson, the presumptive first overall pick in Thursday night’s NBA Draft, says he is “ready to be the face of a team.”

That squad will likely be the New Orleans Pelicans, who recently traded superstar big man Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Williamson addressed the AD blockbuster with reporters Wednesday: “I don’t know if it was like a life-changing thing …”

Zion has very ambitious career goals, but insists that he’s a “simple guy.”

Zion Williamson listing some of his #NBA goals both short- and long-term: “MVP, Rookie of the Year, possibly Defensive Player of the Year, (eventually) Hall of Famer. If you don’t hold yourself to those standards, I don’t know what you’re striving for.” — Jim Eichenhofer (@Jim_Eichenhofer) June 19, 2019

Zion Williamson called himself 'a simple guy' at least five times.



He comes off as a sheepish 18-year-old and someone ready to be the face of an NBA team at the same time.



And he doesn't want to be anyone else.



'I'm just trying to be the first Zion.'https://t.co/zffOfMEpgg — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) June 19, 2019

Per The Times-Picayune:

Draft night suit? “I’m a simple guy. I just want to walk across the stage, grab a hat and shake the commissioner’s hand. I’m not really into all of that.” How does he unwind away from the basketball court? “I’m a simple guy. I’ll probably be on the phone, talking to my friends. I just like to be around my bros, be around friends in general. As long as I’m around my friends, my closest friends, I’m fine.” Draft night celebration? “I’m a simple guy. I’ll probably go get some dinner with my family and call it a night. I’m a very simple guy.” When Williamson finally arrives in New Orleans, he’ll become the new face of the Pelicans’ franchise after Anthony Davis was dealt away last weekend. “I am ready,” Williamson said. “I think everybody has that mindset. I think if somebody doesn’t have that mindset, then I don’t know if they’re playing the right sport. Whether I’m the face or not, I’m just ready to help my team win.”

