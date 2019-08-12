Zion Williamson: Knicks Getting a ‘Killer’ in RJ Barrett

by August 12, 2019
397

MOST RECENT

Zion Williamson says the Knicks are getting a “killer” in fellow rookie stud RJ Barrett.

Williamson also believes that his good friend and former Duke teammate is well-suited to handle the pressure cooker that is New York City basketball.

Barrett has spent much of the offseason working to improve his ability to finish at the rim after he “missed way too many layups” in Summer League.

Per SNY:

“(Knicks fans) can expect that they’re getting a killer,” Zion Williamson said in an interview with SNY at Panini’s NBA Rookie Photo Shoot on Sunday. “For the people that are trying to look down on him, RJ’s been through worse. He knows how to battle through it and he’s going to bring the city everything he’s got.”

As a 19-year-old rookie, Barrett will undoubtedly go through ups and downs this season. Each of his games will be heavily scrutinized because he’s in the biggest media market in the country. So there will be reactions (and overreactions) to everything he does.

“I felt like that really got my mojo going. So just trying to bring that into training camp is going to be good,” Barrett said on Sunday at the Panini Rookie Photo Shoot.

One thing Barrett has been working on since Summer League? Finishing at the basket.

“I missed way too many layups (in Summer League),” Barrett said.

Related R.J. Barrett to Knicks Fans: ‘Let’s Try to Get Back to That Championship Way’

    
You Might Also Like
Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis of the Dallas Mavericks

2019-20 NBA Schedule Officially Released

3 hours ago
6,769

D’Angelo Russell: Playing for the Warriors ‘Like a Video Game’

3 days ago
3,436
blue chips mac irvin

Bronny James Attempts DUNK OF THE YEAR?! 👀

2 weeks ago
683
Reggie Bullock of the Los Angeles Lakers

Reggie Bullock Could Miss Significant Time

3 weeks ago
2,155
Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson Announces He’s Signed with Jordan Brand

3 weeks ago
1,325

RARE AIR: Kia Nurse Is Living Out Her Dream with Jordan Brand

3 weeks ago
10,987

TRENDING


Most Recent
Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis of the Dallas Mavericks

2019-20 NBA Schedule Officially Released

3 hours ago
6,769

Zion Williamson: Knicks Getting a ‘Killer’ in RJ Barrett

5 hours ago
397

Josh Christopher CATCHES BODY & Drops 40 in Drew League Playoffs! 😳

5 hours ago
49

LaMelo Ball Comes Up CLUTCH in Drew League Playoffs! 🔥

5 hours ago
65

HOMETOWN KID: Jarrett Culver’s Improbable Journey From Unknown to the NBA

7 hours ago
1,254

#NYvsNY Girls Week 7 Recap

21 hours ago
1,494