Zion Williamson: Knicks Getting a ‘Killer’ in RJ Barrett

Zion Williamson says the Knicks are getting a “killer” in fellow rookie stud RJ Barrett.

Williamson also believes that his good friend and former Duke teammate is well-suited to handle the pressure cooker that is New York City basketball.

"(Knicks fans) can expect that they're getting a killer"



Barrett has spent much of the offseason working to improve his ability to finish at the rim after he “missed way too many layups” in Summer League.

Per SNY:

“(Knicks fans) can expect that they’re getting a killer,” Zion Williamson said in an interview with SNY at Panini’s NBA Rookie Photo Shoot on Sunday. “For the people that are trying to look down on him, RJ’s been through worse. He knows how to battle through it and he’s going to bring the city everything he’s got.” As a 19-year-old rookie, Barrett will undoubtedly go through ups and downs this season. Each of his games will be heavily scrutinized because he’s in the biggest media market in the country. So there will be reactions (and overreactions) to everything he does. “I felt like that really got my mojo going. So just trying to bring that into training camp is going to be good,” Barrett said on Sunday at the Panini Rookie Photo Shoot. One thing Barrett has been working on since Summer League? Finishing at the basket. “I missed way too many layups (in Summer League),” Barrett said.

