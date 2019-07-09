Zion Williamson: Sitting Out Summer League ‘Precautionary’

Zion Williamson has been shut down for the remainder of Las Vegas Summer League after playing just nine minutes.

The Pelicans are taking a “precautionary” approach with the prized top pick in this summer’s NBA Draft, after he knocked knees with an opposing player.

Zion Williamson said his knee feels good and sitting out was more precautionary. When asked about his body’s build, Williamson said he is deferring to the team trainers to instruct him on any weight loss/muscle gain. He wouldn’t divulge specific goals. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) July 9, 2019

Williamson, 19, admits he’s frustrated by having to sit out games, but is focused on preparing for his regular season debut.

Per ESPN:

“It was more precautionary,” Williamson said of sitting out of the remainder of Las Vegas Summer League. Now that he isn’t playing any more games in Las Vegas, Williamson said his goal is to “hone his craft” and “get ready for the season.” Williamson said it is “frustrating” to not be playing any more Summer League games. “I’m a competitor,” Williamson said. “Whenever I can play, I just want to play.” Williamson came into summer league hovering around 284 lbs. When asked whether or not he has any specific goals regarding his weight and getting into game shape, Williamson refrained from providing specific goals. “I’ll let the trainers help me with that,” Williamson said.

