Zion Williamson To Miss Weeks At Start Of Season

by October 18, 2019
1,296

MOST RECENT

Update #2, 12:18 pm: Pels coach Alvin Gentry believes that Williamson sustained the injury on Oct. 13 against the Spurs, ESPN’s Malika Andrews reports.

Update #1, 12:05 pm: Williamson will undergo additional evaluations on his right knee today, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports, and possibly more tomorrow. He reports that the franchise is relieved Williamson has avoided any major long-term issues.

The New Orleans Pelicans expect to miss Zion Williamson for a period of weeks to begin the season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Williamson sat out the Pels final preseason game with knee soreness.

Wojnarowski notes that the Pelicans have no shortage of confidence that the forward will have a full recovery but are treating the injury with an abundance of caution.

Williamson wasted no time making an impact during the four preseason games that he did play, finishing as the No. 4 scorer in preseason with 23.3 points per game.

This isn’t Williamson’s first struggle with a knee injury, the Duke standout famously injured his knee during a college game last season when his shoe broke in the middle of an ACC contest. Then was shelved again during summer league after bumping his knee with an opponent.

   
You Might Also Like
elijah fisher MSHTV camp freshmen

FIRST IMPRESSIONS: Top Freshmen of MSHTV Camp 2019 📺

4 hours ago
53

Bradley Beal: ‘This is Where I Want to Be for the Rest of My Career’

16 hours ago
292

Adam Silver: China Wanted Daryl Morey to Be Fired

16 hours ago
623

Michael Jordan Opens First of 2 Medical Clinics in Charlotte

17 hours ago
435

Andrew Wiggins: ‘There’s Not 100 Players Better Than Me’

1 day ago
3,414

Khoi Thurman is a DIME DROPPING PG from Chicago! 👀

1 day ago
124

TRENDING


Most Recent
Alfonzo McKinnie of the Golden State Warriors

Warriors To Release Alfonzo McKinnie, Make Room For Marquese Chriss

3 hours ago
582

Zion Williamson To Miss Weeks At Start Of Season

4 hours ago
1,296
elijah fisher MSHTV camp freshmen

FIRST IMPRESSIONS: Top Freshmen of MSHTV Camp 2019 📺

4 hours ago
53
Matur Maker

Rockets Sign Matur Maker, Brother Of Thon Maker

5 hours ago
682

The ‘Seattle’ Jordan X is Now Live on StockX

10 hours ago
119

Bradley Beal: ‘This is Where I Want to Be for the Rest of My Career’

16 hours ago
292