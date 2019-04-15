Blake Griffin Likely To Miss First Round

by April 15, 2019
38
Blake Griffin of the Detroit Pistons

A hobbled Blake Griffin, who willed the Detroit Pistons into the playoffs on an injured knee is likely to miss the team’s entire first-round series, Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports writes.

Griffin has struggled with a left knee injury for several weeks now, missing four of Detroit’s final seven games and the club’s Game 1 defeat at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.

When healthy, Griffin has been a miracle worker for the Pistons, averaging 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 75 regular season contests.

Griffin initially sprained his knee in late March and sat out three contests as a result of it but when he return to action, his knee swelled.

There’s no structural damage in the knee, Goodwill explains – and there’s technically a “slim chance” that the 30-year-old suits up for the team next weekend – but the franchise would be wise to consider the long-term picture.

   
You Might Also Like

Paul George: ‘Four Days Ago I Couldn’t Even Lift My Shoulder’

3 hours ago
766

Steve Kerr: Kevin Durant ‘Took the Bait’ from Patrick Beverley

3 hours ago
1,732

‘It Could Be a Lot Worse’: Jimmy Butler Unconcerned After Game 1 Loss to Nets

3 hours ago
525

Post Up: Damian Lillard Drops 30 Points As Blazers Defeat Thunder in Game 1 🎯

10 hours ago
539
dj augustin upset post up

Post Up: DJ Augustin, Magic Stun the Raptors in Game 1

1 day ago
1,257
bronny james blue chips

Bronny James vs Mikey Williams’ OLD AAU SQUAD 👀

1 day ago
3,447

TRENDING


Most Recent
Blake Griffin of the Detroit Pistons

Blake Griffin Likely To Miss First Round

21 mins ago
38

Paul George: ‘Four Days Ago I Couldn’t Even Lift My Shoulder’

3 hours ago
766

Steve Kerr: Kevin Durant ‘Took the Bait’ from Patrick Beverley

3 hours ago
1,732

‘It Could Be a Lot Worse’: Jimmy Butler Unconcerned After Game 1 Loss to Nets

3 hours ago
525

Post Up: Damian Lillard Drops 30 Points As Blazers Defeat Thunder in Game 1 🎯

10 hours ago
539