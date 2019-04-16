Breanna Stewart Tears Achilles, Awaits Surgery

The reigning WNBA champions will be without their MVP when the 2019 campaign kicks off next month. The father of Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart has confirmed that the 24-year-old has torn her Achilles, Donna Ditota of Syracuse.com writes.

Stewart will likely undergo surgery to repair the tendon this week and will set out on the long path toward rehabilitation. Basketball fans are all too aware of the grueling path ahead of her having watched athletes in both the WNBA and NBA undergo the process.

Stewart suffered the injury in a EuroLeague championship game on Sunday, where she plies her trade for Dynamo Kursk during the WNBA offseason.

In 34 games for the Storm last year, Stewart averaged 21.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. She was named MVP of the regular season and of the Finals.

Stewart’s father doesn’t believe that the injury will end her career but that it will keep her sidelined for a while. The recovery process for a torn Achilles can take as long as a year.