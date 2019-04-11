Cavaliers, Larry Drew Part Ways

by April 11, 2019
26

The Cleveland Cavaliers and head coach Larry Drew have mutually parted ways, Shams Charania of The Athletic tweets. Drew took the reins of the rebuilding franchise in October when previous coach Tyronn Lue was dismissed.

During Drew’s stint as head coach, the Cavaliers went 19-57. Prior to his promotion, the 61-year-old had served as an assistant coach dating back to 2014, even spelling Lue on the bench for nine games during March 2018.

Without a doubt, the 2018-19 season was a tough campaign for the Cavaliers on the heels of a four-year championship run with LeBron James on the roster, but Drew settled into the new reality and did an admirable job assisting the development of the team’s young players.

As Drew told Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com earlier this week, the franchise had a mandate to let young players play and learn from their mistakes. Lottery pick Collin Sexton is a shining example of progress made over the course of a trying campaign.

Drew had been initially reluctant to expect the head coaching gig without an appropriate bump in salary. In November the two parties signed a new contract for 2018-19 with a partially guaranteed option in 2019-20.

  
You Might Also Like
Chris Wallace of the Memphis Grizzlies

Grizzlies Reassign Chris Wallace, Shake Up Front Office

53 mins ago
62

J.B. Bickerstaff Fired By Grizzlies

1 hour ago
107
Dave Joerger of the Sacramento Kings

UPDATE: Kings Fire Head Coach Dave Joerger

5 hours ago
645
Jeff Bower of the Detroit Pistons

Suns To Hire Jeff Bower As VP Of Basketball Ops

1 day ago
249
Magic Johnson of the Los Angeles Lakers

Magic Johnson Steps Down As Lakers President

2 days ago
2,527

Kevin Durant and Richard Jefferson Clap Back at One Another

3 days ago
52,246

TRENDING


Most Recent

Cavaliers, Larry Drew Part Ways

13 mins ago
26

Zion Harmon’s Got the UNICORNS IN THE BACK 🤠 | SLAM Day in the Life

28 mins ago
13
Chris Wallace of the Memphis Grizzlies

Grizzlies Reassign Chris Wallace, Shake Up Front Office

53 mins ago
62

J.B. Bickerstaff Fired By Grizzlies

1 hour ago
107

Class of 2020 Star Brandon Boston Jr Is Putting on For the NAWF

2 hours ago
122