Celtics Sign Guard Jonathan Gibson

by April 09, 2019
67
Jonathan Gibson of the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have signed Jonathan Gibson, Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports writes. The point guard spent the majority of the year in China but will join a C’s team that he played for briefly last season.

In just four games for Boston in 2017-18, Gibson averaged 8.5 points per contest. He’ll provide backcourt insurance for the Celtics this time around as the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference prepares for the upcoming postseason.

Gibson originally went undrafted in 2010 and has bounced around China and Europe ever since. In 2016-17, he played 13 games for the Dallas Mavericks.

The addition of Gibson in the final days of the season will push the Celtics slightly deeper into the luxury tax.

   
