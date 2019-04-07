Clippers Waive Luc Mbah a Moute

The Los Angeles Clippers have waived injured forward Luc Mbah a Moute, Marc Stein of The New York Times reports. The veteran played in just four games for the team this season, all in October.

The 32-year-old was scheduled to miss eight weeks of action as recently as late March when it was revealed that he’d be undergoing surgery to repair a tear in his left knee.

Although the move won’t offer any financial relief for the Clippers, it will open up a roster spot that the playoff-bound team may want to fill with a body that can provide depth during the forthcoming postseason.

Sure, Mbah a Moute didn’t leave much of a mark in 2018-19 but that doesn’t mean that his absence wasn’t still felt. The Clips signed the familiar face to a $4 million deal last summer after relying on him heavily as a starter during a previous stint between 2015 and 2017.

The Clippers will have until the end of the regular season on Wednesday to sign an additional player to their roster. They could convert a player on a two-way deal in order to make them playoff eligible, particularly Johnathan Motley who has played 21 games for the big league club, or pursue an external hire.