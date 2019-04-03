Coby White To Declare For Draft

by April 03, 2019
23
Coby White of the North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina combo guard Coby White has decided to declare for the 2019 NBA Draft, he announced his intentions in a Twitter post.

White, currently 11th on Tankathon’s NBA Draft Big Board, projects as a volume scoring guard having set three-point shooting and 30-point performance records for North Carolina freshmen during his first year on campus.

White’s 2018-19 campaign ended on a sour note, when the No. 1 seed Tar Heels were bumped by Auburn but the guard will have a legitimate shot of sneaking into the lottery with strong workouts prior to the draft.

White’s announcement to enter the draft after a single season at North Carolina comes just days after teammate Nassir Little declared that he too will enter the draft.

 
