Coby White To Declare For Draft

North Carolina combo guard Coby White has decided to declare for the 2019 NBA Draft, he announced his intentions in a Twitter post.

White, currently 11th on Tankathon’s NBA Draft Big Board, projects as a volume scoring guard having set three-point shooting and 30-point performance records for North Carolina freshmen during his first year on campus.

White’s 2018-19 campaign ended on a sour note, when the No. 1 seed Tar Heels were bumped by Auburn but the guard will have a legitimate shot of sneaking into the lottery with strong workouts prior to the draft.

White’s announcement to enter the draft after a single season at North Carolina comes just days after teammate Nassir Little declared that he too will enter the draft.