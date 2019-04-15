De’Andre Hunter To Declare For NBA Draft

by April 15, 2019
26
De'Andre Hunter of the Virginia Cavaliers

With a national championship now under his belt, De’Andre Hunter has decided to declare for the 2019 NBA Draft. The small forward revealed his decision in an Instagram post Monday.

Hunter joins a select group of prospects who profile as top-10 picks in this year’s class and could plausibly sneak into the top-five after a solid showing in the NCAA Tournament.

Hunter currently sits No. 8 on Tankathon’s NBA Draft Big Board but boasts tantalizing length and a sleek jumpshot. Hunter stands 6’7″ with a 7’2″ wingspan and shot .438 from beyond the arc during his sophomore season.

Hunter averaged 16.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for the Cavaliers and has a versatile skill set that could help him flourish at the next level.

  
You Might Also Like
Rui Hachimura of the Gonzaga Bulldogs

Rui Hachimura To Declare For Draft

26 mins ago
25

Noah Farrakhan & Jalen Suggs Go Head to Head at UAA! 😤

6 hours ago
58

Bronny James Hits EPIC GAME-WINNER? Blue Chips & Blake Griffin’s Team 3OT 🔥

6 hours ago
266

Bronny James and North Coast Blue Chips SNATCH ANKLES En Route to Semifinals! 😳

7 hours ago
100

Ben Simmons: ‘If You’re Going to Boo, Then Stay on That Side’

7 hours ago
1,229

NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

8 hours ago
673

TRENDING


Most Recent
De'Andre Hunter of the Virginia Cavaliers

De’Andre Hunter To Declare For NBA Draft

14 mins ago
26
Rui Hachimura of the Gonzaga Bulldogs

Rui Hachimura To Declare For Draft

26 mins ago
25

Noah Farrakhan & Jalen Suggs Go Head to Head at UAA! 😤

6 hours ago
58

Bronny James Hits EPIC GAME-WINNER? Blue Chips & Blake Griffin’s Team 3OT 🔥

6 hours ago
266

Bronny James and North Coast Blue Chips SNATCH ANKLES En Route to Semifinals! 😳

7 hours ago
100