Devin Booker Shut Down For Season

by April 04, 2019
60
Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns will be without Devin Booker for the final three games of the season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The team will shut down their star guard after the 22-year-old suffered a scare in a blowout loss to the Jazz on Wednesday night.

The ankle injury is the latest in a series of setbacks for Booker who also missed time this year nursing hand and hamstring issues.

As Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic describes, Booker rolled his ankle on the foot of Jazz forward Royce O’Neale while working in the post. Booker has been effective with his back to the basket of late and even entered Wednesday’s contest averaging 45.5 points per game over the previous four contests.

All told, Booker will finish 2018-19 with 64 games played and a career-best 26.6 points per game.

The absence of the first-class perimeter scorer will put the Suns in a precarious position as they brace for contests with the Pelicans, Rockets and Mavericks. With an 18-61 record, the club would need to win out in order to prevent this year from going down as Phoenix’s worst since Booker was drafted in 2015.

Currently the Suns have the second-worst record in the NBA, a 14% shot at the first-overall pick and a 52.1% chance of landing in the top four.

  
You Might Also Like
Josh Richardson of the Miami Heat

Josh Richardson Could Miss Two Weeks

39 mins ago
26

LeBron James to Sit Out Rest of Season

5 days ago
955

Devin Booker Predicted 50-Point Game at Halftime

1 week ago
814
kevin durant efficient warriors post up

Post Up: Kevin Durant Is Mr. Efficient in Win vs Grizzlies

1 week ago
3,015

Devin Booker Erupts for 59 Points vs Utah Jazz

1 week ago
1,151

Post Up: Devin Booker Drops 59 in Historic Outing

1 week ago
699

TRENDING


Most Recent
Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker Shut Down For Season

36 mins ago
60
Josh Richardson of the Miami Heat

Josh Richardson Could Miss Two Weeks

39 mins ago
26

IMG Academy: THE AVENGERS of High School Hoops 😤

1 hour ago
55
David Griffin of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Pelicans’ GM Search Includes David Griffin

1 hour ago
133

NBA Kicks of the Night

2 hours ago
217