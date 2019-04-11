Grizzlies Reassign Chris Wallace, Shake Up Front Office

In addition to firing head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, the Grizzlies have reassigned 12-year general manager Chris Wallace, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, tweets.

In place of the outgoing Wallace, Jason Wexler will be promoted to president of business and basketball operations, while Zach Kleiman takes over day-to-day basketball matters as the vice president of basketball operations.

Wojnarowski also tweeted that current vice president John Hollinger will move into a senior advisory role with the franchise.

