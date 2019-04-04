Grizzlies Waive Dusty Hannahs

The Memphis Grizzlies appear to have waived Dusty Hannahs. Earlier this afternoon, the 25-year-old tweeted as much, vowing to one day make a return to the NBA.

The Grizz initially signed Hannahs to 10-day pact by means of a hardship exception on March 30 and his release drops Memphis’ roster count back down from 18 to 17.

After the making a name for himself as a staple on the franchise’s G League affiliate, Hannahs earned a ticket to the big league and in 26 minutes across two contests scored eight points and dished out five assists.