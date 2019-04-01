Hawks Sign Isaac Humphries

by April 01, 2019
32
Isaac Humphries of the Kentucky Wildcats

The Atlanta Hawks have signed big man Isaac Humphries to a rest-of-season contract, the team announced in a press release. The undrafted center out of Kentucky will join the club after a 2018-19 campaign spent with the franchise’s G League affiliate in Erie.

Humphries averaged 11.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per game for the BayHawks this season after winning NBL Rookie of the Year honors last year in his native Australia.

The 21-year-old went undrafted in 2017 after his sophomore season with Kentucky but has been on Atlanta’s radar since last fall. Humphries inked a training camp pact with the Hawks in October but didn’t make the team’s final roster.

Humphries will earn a prorated deal for the final few days of the season and will occupy the club’s final roster spot.

   
